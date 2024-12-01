Two killed, six injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Beirut: Two people were killed and six others injured in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese official and military sources.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Ministry of Public Health said in separate statements on Saturday that an Israeli airstrike on a car in the village of Majdal Zoun injured three people, including a 7-year-old child, Xinhua news agency reported.

“A citizen was also injured in an Israeli raid on the village of Al-Bissariyeh,” it said.

Meanwhile, the official National News Agency said, “An Israeli raid on the village of Rab El Thalathine resulted in two deaths and two injuries, and artillery shelling was recorded on the Taybeh water project.”

A Lebanese military source told Xinhua that an Israeli force advanced from the border village of Kafr Kila to the village of Deir Mimas, east of southern Lebanon, for about 4 km.

It later retreated to its surroundings, putting itself 1 km from the eastern bank of the Litani River, the north of which the Israeli army demands Hezbollah withdraw to.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes on four Hezbollah targets in southwestern, southern, and deep in Lebanon, according to a statement issued by the Israel Defense Forces, three days after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect.

The Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire, which took effect on Wednesday, is largely holding, though occasional violations in border areas have been reported by both sides.