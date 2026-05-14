Two killed, three injured in bus-car collision in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: At least two people were killed and three others were injured in an accident in Karimnagar on late on Wednesday, May 13.

The accident occurred on the Khadarguda flyover in Manakondur mandal. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC ) bus was heading to Warangal when it collided with the car, which was heading from Warangal to Mancherial.

The two vehicles collided with each other head-on. The car driver, identified as Mohammed Khaleed, 58, a native of Adilabad, died on the spot along with Gajabhimkar Raju from Peddapalli.

The injured include Varaprasad and Uma, a couple from Macherial and Sumathi from Peddapalli.

After being alerted, the police arrived at the accident scene and shifted the injured to a hospital in Karimnagar and the dead bodies were shifted to government hospital for post mortem.

A case of negligent driving was registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).