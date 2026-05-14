Two killed, three injured in bus-car collision in Karimnagar

The car driver died on the spot along with Gajabhimkar Raju from Peddapalli.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th May 2026 12:30 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: At least two people were killed and three others were injured in an accident in Karimnagar on late on Wednesday, May 13.

The accident occurred on the  Khadarguda flyover in Manakondur mandal. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC ) bus was heading to Warangal when it collided with the car, which was heading from Warangal to Mancherial.

The two vehicles collided with each other head-on. The car driver, identified as Mohammed Khaleed, 58, a native of Adilabad, died on the spot along with Gajabhimkar Raju from Peddapalli.

Subhan Bakery

The injured include Varaprasad and Uma, a couple from Macherial and Sumathi from Peddapalli.

After being alerted, the police arrived at the accident scene and shifted the injured to a hospital in Karimnagar and the dead bodies were shifted to government hospital for post mortem.

A case of negligent driving was registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th May 2026 12:30 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button