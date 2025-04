Hyderabad: Two men drowned in Pedda Cheruvu lake at Shameerpet on Tuesday afternoon, April 8, while on a picnic with friends.

The victims, Yeshwanth, 24, and Monda Krishna, 35, both employees at factories in Kukatpally, had arrived at the lake in the morning for a casual outing.

According to police, the incident occurred in the afternoon when both men entered the lake despite not knowing how to swim.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.