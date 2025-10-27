Two labourers die by suicide in separate incidents in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two labourers died by suicide in separate incidents in Hyderabad’s Shamshabad and Petbasheerabad on Sunday, October 26.

In the first incident, the deceased was identified as Vadde Madhu, 26, who was found dead in a cowshed in Shamshabad. Madhu was found dead by a neighbour, who informed the deceased’s family, who lived in a nearby house.

According to RGIA (town) police, Madhu’s brother Vadde Mahesh approached them and filed a complaint. In his complaint, Mahesh stated that Madhu was pressurizing his family to arrange a marriage for him. The family assured Madhu that the marriage would be fixed after the Kurumurthi Jathara’.

During investigation, the police found a handwritten note stuck to the wall of the deceased’s room. In it, he reportedly mentioned that he had been in love with a woman for five years, but she no longer reciprocated his feelings. “Unable to cope with the rejection, he ended his life,” RGIA inspector K Balaraju said.

A case of suspicious death was registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

In the second case, a labourer identified as Neerudi Ramesh, 28. died by suicide at his residence in Gundlapochampally, under Petbasheerabad police limits. According to the police, Ramesh was a native of Medak district. He moved to Hyderabad four years ago.

Ramesh was living in Hyderabad along with his wife and two children, 4-yer-old son and a 2-year-old daughter. The police said that the labourer was suffering from poor health and financial conditions. A case of suspicious death was registered under section 194 of BNSS and the investigation is underway.