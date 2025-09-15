Two men die by suicide in Hyderabad following police cases filed by wives

Hyderabad: Two persons died by suicide in separate incidents in Hyderabad after their wives approached the police and lodged cases against them.

In the first case, 28-year-old Erpula Kristappa alias Christopher was found hanging in a hotel room in Madhapur after his wife, Ganji Sumalatha, filed a case of attempted murder against him.

According to police, Christopher and Sumalatha quarrelled over petty issues. During one such dispute on Thursday, she approached the Rajendranagar police and a case of attempted murder was filed.

Evading arrest, Christopher took a hotel room for rent in Mdhapur. On Sunday, he hanged himself from the ceiling with the help of a bedsheet. A case has been registered.

In a similar case, 29-year-old K Samba Murthy, a resident of Srikrishna Nagar in Yousufguda, hanged himself to death after his wife Lavanya lodged a police complaint against him.

The couple were reeling under acute financial problems and frequently disagreed over expenditure-related issues. “Murthy also suspected that his wife was having a relationship with another person, and often turned violent towards her,” said Jubilee Hills sub-inspector M Shravan Kumar Reddy.

A few weeks ago, Lavanya approached the women’s police station and complained about Murthy. The couple were called for counselling. But Murthy slipped into depression and on Sunday hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

A case of suspicious death has been booked. The couple has a two-year-old child.