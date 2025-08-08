Two men swept away amid heavy rains in Hyderabad on Thursday, rescued

Hyderabad: As heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Thursday, August 7. Two men were swept away in the Krishnanagar area. They were rescued by locals. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The two men are seen being swept away in the rainwater. A vehicle was also washed away as onlookers tried to guide him to safety.

Another man was also seen being swept away along with his vehicle.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

On August 7, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad issued an orange alert as torrential rains battered the city. The warning was issued as weather conditions deteriorated and cloudburst-like rain was reported in various areas.

The IMD has predicted wind gusts of a maximum of 60 kmph, which could result in light damage to loose or unsecured buildings. People have been asked to remain vigilant, stay away from open spaces when lightning occurs, and be prepared to shift to safer areas if necessary.

Himayatsagar gates opened

Following heavy rains in Hyderabad, four gates of the Himayat Sagar were opened on Friday. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials decided to open the gates as the water level in the reservoir reached 1763.15 feet against the full tank level of 1763.5.

Following the heavy rains in Hyderabad, the reservoir is getting an inflow of 1500 cusecs against the outflow of 1391 cusecs.

The four gates of the reservoir were opened to a height of one foot.