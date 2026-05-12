Two minors drown in pond in Telangana’s Nirmal

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two teenagers from Adilabad and Maharashtra drowned in a pond in Nirmal after they accidentally slipped into it on Monday, May 11.

The incident occurred in Vitoli village, Mudhole Mandal, where the two were visiting their relative, Balaji Kondekar. The deceased were identified as Nikhil ,15, a native of Kolur in Tanur Mandal, Adilabad and Swaraj, 14, a native of Nanded, Maharashtra.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, Mudhole Mandal police said, “The incident occurred between 10:30 am and 2 pm, when the boys had visited the pond to play. A case of suspicious death was registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

Videos shared on social media showed police officials retrieving the two bodies while residents gathered near the pond.

The bodies have been handed over to the families.