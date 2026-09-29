Two minors held in Hyderabad for vehicle thefts, 8 seized

Hyderabad: Mailardevpally police in Hyderabad have apprehended two children in conflict with the law, aged 13 and between 14 and 15, in connection with a series of vehicle thefts, and seized eight two-wheelers from them.

The arrests followed a complaint filed after an Activa scooter was stolen from outside a house in TNGOs Colony in the early hours of Sunday, September 20, police said.

According to the police, complainant Rahul Reddy parked his Activa 125, registration number TG-07-AH-9555, in front of his house at around 3 am. When he woke up at about 9 am, the scooter was gone. He searched the surrounding area but could not trace it.

A speaker from a Ganesh pandal set up in front of his house was also missing, police said. Unidentified persons had allegedly stolen both.

Three cases were registered at Mailardevpally police station, numbered 861, 872 and 873 of 2026, all under Section 305(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Police formed special teams to trace the accused and examined footage from several closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area, using technology to track them down. Eight vehicles were seized from the two minors.

The minors are residents of Nallacheruvu in Kukatpally, Ranga Reddy district. Their identities have been withheld as they are minors.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S Srinivas and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) A Sudhakar of Chandrayangutta.

It was led by Mailardevpally Station House Officer (SHO) Ch Srinivas, with Detective Inspector (DI) Md Maqsood Ali, Detective Sub-Inspector (DSI) B Venugopal and the police station’s crime staff.