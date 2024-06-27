Two Muslim men shot dead by forest guards in Assam; probe ordered

Two Muslim brothers were shot dead by a forest guard after they allegedly trespassed into the Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary.

The incident occurred in Nagaon district of Assam on Saturday, June 22.

The deceased were identified as Samaruddin, 35, and Abdul Jalil, 40, residents of Dhingbari Chapari village in Nagaon district. The duo were killed when they, along with a few other villagers went to Rowmari Beel wetland to catch fish as part of their traditional livelihood.

Villagers said the two brothers were fishermen and had earlier also gone fishing at Roumari Beel.

Jaliluddin and Sameeruddin had received bullets. Subsequently, hours after the incident, they were taken to Nagaon Civil Hospital by the forest department, where they were declared dead.

Following the post-mortem examination of the bodies at a local hospital, the bodies were handed over to the families.

In self defence?

According to the police statement, the two brothers were attempting to enter the wildlife sanctuary without taking permission, when the guard spotted them. The latter reportedly confronted them and asked them to stop, however, they refused to comply, prompting the guard to fire in “self defence”.

The incident sparked outrage critics have condemned the act and refuted the assertion that the police. They accused the authorities of targeting them and using excessive force and alleged that it was a “fake encounter” not self-defence.

CM orders probe

While taking to X-platform Sarma wrote Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he had directed the Chief Secretary to order a probe into the matter.

“Last night, individuals from Sutripar village trespassed into the Lawkhua-Burachapari Reserve Forest. During an encounter with patrolling forest guards, a guard opened fire in self-defence, resulting in the deaths of Samaruddin (35) and Abdul Jalil (40),” Sarma posted on X. “I have directed the Chief Secretary of Assam to immediately constitute an inquiry to investigate the incident thoroughly,” the CM added.

Local MLA visit victims’ family

Meanwhile, local Rupohihat MLA Hurul Huda, visiting the residence of the deceased, demanded an enquiry and compensation for the victims’ families, PTI reported.

“If they had tried to escape, they should have been shot in the leg. The forest department has to answer why they killed these two poor fishermen and pay compensation to the families,” the Congress legislator said.

The Community Network Against Protected Areas (CNAPA), a coalition of Indigenous peoples and forest-dwelling communities, issued a statement strongly condemning the “fake encounter”

“Armed forest guards opened fire on them from all sides without any warning. While others ran away from the spot to save their lives,” CNAPA statement read.

“The killings in Laokhowa reflect a pattern of continuous harassment and forced displacements endured by forest communities nationwide. These communities, including those in Dhingbari Chapari village, have historically coexisted with wildlife, relying on the forest for their livelihoods and cultural practices. However, they are increasingly criminalised and displaced in the name of conservation, disrupting their lives and eroding their rights,” the statement added.

