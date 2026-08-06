Two Nepali migrant women found hanging in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka

Bengaluru: Police have launched an investigation after two Nepali women, who had recently migrated to Bengaluru for work, were found hanging from a tree in the Yelahanka area on Thursday morning, August 6.

The victims, identified as 24-year-olds Sirijana and Rita, were discovered hanging from a tree near a hotel at Shivanahalli in Jakkur. Police personnel reached the spot after receiving information from local residents and shifted the bodies to the government hospital for autopsy.

Investigators said the women were related and had travelled together from Nepal to Bengaluru about a month ago in search of better employment opportunities. Although they arrived together, they had been living separately in different parts of the city — one in Frazer Town and the other in Jakkur — while working as labourers.

Family member Ranjit, in his complaint, told the police that the two women had been struggling financially and were believed to be suffering from emotional distress. Police said this forms one of the angles being examined, though the exact cause behind the suspected suicides remains unclear.

Northeast Division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) GK Mithun Kumar said the police were informed about the incident around 7.30 am. “We have registered a case and are investigating all aspects to ascertain what led to the incident,” he said.

Police are collecting statements from relatives and co-workers and are awaiting the postmortem report as part of the ongoing investigation. No evidence suggesting external involvement has emerged at this stage.