Video: Two other BRS leaders detained in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Following the arrest of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy on Thursday, December 5, two other BRS leaders, G Jagdish Reddy and Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, were also detained.

The BRS leaders were taken into custody while trying to meet Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy. Following the leaders’ detention, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) condemned the police’s action and said, “Under Congress rule, people who were questioning the government’s unfulfilled promises, seeking justice, and even expressing their woes were being arrested.”

Earlier, the police barred Harish Rao from meeting Kaushik Reddy at the latter’s residence.

Kaushik Reddy arrested

The Kondapur police arrested Kaushik Reddy, the Huzurabad MLA on Thursday, December 5. This incident follows a case against him for allegedly obstructing a police official from performing his duty at Banjara Hills police station.

On Thursday morning, December 5, a significant police presence was deployed outside his home, leading to his arrest and subsequent removal from the location.

Before the arrest, former minister Harish Rao and several BRS workers gathered at Kaushik Reddy’s residence. Rao was detained while trying to enter Reddy’s house. The BRS workers termed the action against Rao as “illegal arrest” and condemned the “anti-democratic” practices of chief minister A Revanth Reddy-led state government.

Kaushik Reddy booked by Hyderabad police

The fiasco began with the Huzurabad MLA being booked by the Banjara Hills police on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing a police official from performing his duty. On Wednesday, P Kaushik Reddy, along with his followers went to the Banjara Hills police station to lodge a complaint alleging some persons were tapping his phones. He wanted the police to investigate and identify the persons tapping his phone conversations and demanded action against them.

#BRS MLA GJagdish Reddy Arrested from PKaushik Reddy's residence while trying to meet the latter. @TheSiasatDaily #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/rrChNqh10V — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) December 5, 2024

When the MLA reached the police station, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Banjara Hills police station, KM Raghavendra was leaving in his vehicle. On noticing this, the BRS party workers and the MLA chased the police vehicle and stopped it at the gate.

The BRS party workers and the MLA argued with the police to take the complaint from them. They alleged that the SHO was leaving the police station on spotting them and making excuses so as not to accept the complaint.

The SHO reluctantly agreed to stay back and take their complaint.

Once the BRS leaders left, he filed a case against them for obstructing a police official on duty while he was on his way to the ACP’s office.