Two Saudi military officers killed, another injured in Yemen

Riyadh: A Saudi officer and a non-commissioned officer were killed and another officer injured in an attack on a military camp in the city of Seiyun in Hadhramaut Governorate, Yemen, according to defence ministry spokesman Turki Al-Maliki.

The attack occurred on Friday evening, November 8, during a sports training session at the camp.

The camp is crucial in supporting coalition forces, training personnel, combating terrorism and smuggling, and aiding humanitarian and development initiatives in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday night, November 9.

Al-Maliki clarified that the perpetrator, identified as an affiliate of the Yemeni Ministry of Defense, acted independently and did not align with the ministry’s values.

The bodies of the deceased officers and the injured officer were transported to the Kingdom after their evacuation from Yemen.

Al-Maliki pledges joint forces and Yemeni Ministry of Defense to conduct a thorough investigation into a recent attack, offering condolences and wishing for the injured soldier’s swift recovery.

This is not the first time the Saudi army has suffered losses in Hadhramaut governorate.

In September 2019, Colonel Bandar bin Mazid Al-Otaibi and many Saudi and Yemeni army troops were killed by an explosive device while on a military assignment in Shibam Hadhramaut.