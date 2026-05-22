Two top actresses quit Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, names inside

Mumbai: All eyes are currently on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt reality show has officially kickstarted shooting in Cape Town, South Africa, with its 13 confirmed contestants. From adventurous outings to behind-the-scenes fun, celebrities have been constantly sharing glimpses from Cape Town, leaving fans even more excited to watch them perform dangerous stunts on screen.

And now, while fans are already going gaga over the current mix of new and old faces, here’s a surprising update. Two popular contestants from previous seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi were almost confirmed for the show this year. In fact, they had reportedly completed all formalities and even signed the dotted lines before backing out at the last minute.

The names are none other than Sana Makbul (KKK 11) and Hina Khan (KKK 8). Yes, you read that right! Both actresses reportedly had to quit the show due to serious health issues.

Hina Khan, Sana Makbul backout?

For the unversed, popular television and film actress Hina Khan was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in June 2024. The actress underwent aggressive treatments including chemotherapy and immunotherapy, and has been openly sharing her journey with fans to spread awareness and positivity.

Meanwhile, Sana Makbul has also been dealing with severe liver-related health issues ever since participating in Bigg Boss OTT, where she emerged as the winner.

While speaking to FilmyGyan, Sana revealed that she has liver cirrhosis. She clarified that many people assume she developed the illness because of alcohol consumption, but that is completely untrue as she does not drink at all. Sana shared that she was diagnosed at an early stage and had to take a break from work to focus on recovery.

“People think I got this illness because I drink alcohol, but that’s not true. I don’t drink at all. I was in the early stage of liver cirrhosis and had to take a break from work. After Bigg Boss OTT, I worked day and night for six months. My body was giving me signs, but I kept ignoring them because I wanted to work, buy a house and support my family,” she said.

Sana further revealed that doctors found water accumulated in her stomach and she had to undergo a liver biopsy. She was even warned that if her health did not improve within six months, she might need a liver transplant.

“Doctors found water in my stomach and after a liver biopsy, I was told that if I didn’t recover within six months, I might need a liver transplant. People think I disappeared, but they don’t know what I was going through. I focused on my health, recovered, and now I regret pushing myself so hard,” she added.

Sana also revealed that she was supposed to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi this year. However, due to her ongoing health issues, she had to say no to the makers at the last moment despite completing all formalities for the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants

Meanwhile, the confirmed contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi include Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Avika Gor, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt and Ruhaanika Dhawan. The stunt-based reality show is once again being hosted by Rohit Shetty in Cape Town, South Africa.