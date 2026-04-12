Two women held with 7.8 kg ganja at Secunderabad Railway Station

Hyderabad: In a joint operation of the Government Secunderabad Railway Police, EAGLE team and Railway Protection Force, two women passengers were arrested on Sunday at Secunderabad Railway Station for allegedly possessing 7.866 kilogram of ganja worth Rs 3.93 lakh.

Panchadi Rukmini, 56, and Setti Kasulamma, 44, reached Hyderabad via the Godavari Express train and waited at the railway station when they were apprehended, Government Railway Police Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) SN Jaweed said.

“They hail from Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh. They were waiting at the platform with ganja bags to hand them over to another person,” the officer said.

Rukmini and Kasulamma were facing financial difficulties and entered into drug peddling after contacting smuggler Eshwar Rao from the same district. “He paid Rs 5,000 for the work,” the officer said.

The women have earlier transported ganja in different states. Efforts are on to nab Eashwar who is absconding.