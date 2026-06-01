Two workers killed as compound wall collapses amid heavy rain near Bengaluru

Bengaluru : Continuous rainfall over the past two days has claimed two lives in a tragic accident near Bengaluru. Two construction workers were killed after a compound wall collapsed at Bommashattihalli village in Bengaluru North taluk on Sunday, May 31.

The deceased have been identified as Dyamappa and Babulal. The incident occurred while the workers were engaged in construction work at a site owned by a person identified as Patel.

According to preliminary information, the workers were constructing a wall when a section of the structure suddenly collapsed, allegedly due to weakening caused by the incessant rain. Both labourers were trapped under the debris and suffered fatal injuries.

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Local residents and fellow workers rushed to the spot and alerted authorities. However, the victims succumbed to their injuries before they could be rescued.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks faced by construction workers during adverse weather conditions, particularly when work continues amid heavy rainfall.

Police and revenue officials visited the accident site and conducted an inspection. The bodies were later shifted for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered at the Madanayakanahalli Police Station, and an investigation has been launched to determine whether adequate safety measures were in place at the construction site.

The tragedy comes amid widespread rainfall across Bengaluru and surrounding regions, which has led to waterlogging, traffic disruptions and structural damage at several locations. Authorities have urged builders and contractors to exercise caution and ensure worker safety during the monsoon season.

Further investigation is underway.