Typhoon Khanun causes emergencies in Russia, 2000 evacuated

Typhoon Khanun triggered severe floods in Primorsky Krai of Russia, prompting 21 municipalities to declare a state of emergency, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Sunday.

Typhoon (Representative Image)

Moscow: Typhoon Khanun triggered severe floods in Primorsky Krai of Russia, prompting 21 municipalities to declare a state of emergency, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Sunday.

The typhoon triggered heavy rainfall to Primorsky Krai from August 9 to 11.

The ministry said more than 2,000 people, including 405 children, have been evacuated from the flooded areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Twenty-eight settlements are cut off by water and nine boat crossings have been set up.

The floods are still affecting 16 municipal districts, where 4,368 residential buildings, 5,654 household plots and 43 sections of roads remain submerged, the ministry said, adding that engineers will start restoring power supply after the transformer substations are freed from water.

Alexander Kurenkov, head of the ministry, sent an operational group to Primorsky Krai to coordinate the work.

Ussuriysk, a major city in Primorsky Krai, suffered the most destructive flooding in the last ten years. The water level in the Razdolnaya River rose to a record high of ten meters, inundating residential buildings and streets. Gas supply was also cut off to ensure safety.

Tags
