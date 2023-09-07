Typhoon Yun-yeung approaches Japan

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th September 2023 8:34 pm IST
Tokyo: The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Thursday said that typhoon Yun-yeung formed over the seas south of the country is likely to hit the eastern Pacific Ocean side and make landfall on Friday.

The JMA said Yun-yeung was traveling north-northeast over the sea south of Japan at about 25 km per hour as of 9 a.m. local time on Thursday, adding that extremely heavy rain accompanied by thunder is expected in the eastern and northern regions through Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Weather officials said that bands of heavy rain clouds may form around the Izu Islands in the Pacific south of Tokyo from Thursday night through Friday morning, warning of possible mudslides, floods in low-lying areas and swollen rivers.

In the 24 hours through Friday noon, as much as 250 mm of rain is expected in the Tokai region and the Izu Islands, and 150 mm in the Kanto-Koshin region.

In the 24 hours through Saturday noon, 100 to 200 mm of rain may fall in Kanto-Koshin, 100 to 150 mm in the Tohoku region, and 50 to 100 mm in Tokai and the Izu Islands.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
