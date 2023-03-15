UAE: 2 Indian expats take home Rs 22 lakh each in Big Ticket draw

Abu Dhabi: Two United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriates won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirhams (Rs 22,48,784) each in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on Friday, March 10.

The winners of the draw Bijin Madhusoodanan Pillai Sivasankara Madhusoodanan Pillai and Vishal Rattanpal— bagged the prize after matching five of the six winning numbers.

Bijin Madhusoodanan, who works as a driver at Abu Dhabi International Airport. He has been a resident of Abu Dhabi from the past 12 years and has been buying Big Tickets since 2015.

The second winner— Vishal, resident of Dubai, works as an IT consultant.

Vishal plans to use his winnings to clear his debt and will share the remaining amount with family and friends

Rashmi Ahuja from New Zealanad also won 100,000 Dirhams in the weekly raffle draw.

In the upcoming live draw in April, one customer will win 20 million Dirhams (Rs 44,98,40,200) via Big Ticket. In addition to the grand prize, for the first time this year, nine more winners will have the chance to win guaranteed cash prizes during the next live draw.

Big Ticket customers will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and have a chance to be one of the three winners who win 100,000 Dirhams (Rs 22,48,784) each week.