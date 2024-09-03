UAE: 2 Palestinian men fined Dh 1000 each for calling motorist ‘donkey’

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) court in Ras Al Khaimah city has ordered two Palestinian men to each pay Dirhams 1,000 (Rs 22859.97) in compensation to a man for insulting and assaulting him.

The Ras Al Khaimah Court of First Instance for Family and Civil and Administrative found the duo guilty of verbally abusing the 44-year-old Jordanian man by calling him “a donkey” and “a fool” after he struggled to reverse his properly on a public road. The men accused him of blocking traffic.

The Arab men were also accused of physically assaulting the victim resulting in injuries that prevented him from carrying out some activities for up to 20 days.

Subsequently, the man had filed a case against the assailants on charges of defamation, seeking compensation for both material and moral damages resulting from insults that harmed his reputation and dignity.

A legal representative of the victim, the Hanan Salem Al Shammili’s Law Firm, said that it presented sufficient evidence regarding the assault based on the medical report and testimony and the suspect’s confession, reported Gulf Insider.

The court ruling, which became final after it was appealed against, imposed the fine on the defendants, along with the obligation to pay judicial fees.