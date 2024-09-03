UAE President pardons 57 Bangladeshis convicted in rioting case

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) president, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has pardoned 57 Bangladeshi nations convicted of protesting against the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, in several streets across the UAE.

The pardon includes cancelling the sentences of those found guilty and arranging for their deportation from the country, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday, September 3.

Chancellor Dr Hamad Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, has issued an order to immediately halt the implementation of the sentences and commence deportation procedures for the pardoned individuals.

The attorney general stressed that the UAE protects the right of its residents to express their opinions while ensuring that this right does not turn into actions that could harm the interests of the nation and its people.

On Friday, July 19, the Abu Dhabi Federal Court sentenced three Bangladeshi citizens to life imprisonment while 54 others were ordered to be deported after serving prison terms for their roles in the alleged riots and protests in UAE during unrest over job reservation in Bangladesh.