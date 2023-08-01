UAE 2023 public holidays: 3-day break in Sep to observe Milad

According to Arabian Business reports, the holiday will fall on September 29, 2023, which marks the observance of Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday, known as mīlād-un-Nabi in Islamic term.

Representative Image

Residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who recently enjoyed days-long holidays of Hijri, the Islamic new year, can now look forward to another upcoming public holiday.

This Milad will fall on a Friday, and residents can expect to enjoy a three-day weekend, combining Saturday and Sunday.

Later this year, the next holiday will fall on UAE’s national day, December 2 and 3.

For UAE residents and ex-pats, the public holidays are a great opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends, explore the country’s cultural heritage, and participate in various events and activities.

