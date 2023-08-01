UAE 2023 public holidays: 3-day break in Sep to observe Milad

Residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who recently enjoyed days-long holidays of Hijri, the Islamic new year, can now look forward to another upcoming public holiday.

According to a report by the Arabian Business, the holiday will fall on September 29, 2023, which marks the observance of Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday, known as Mīlād-Un-Nabi in Islamic terms.

This Milad will fall on a Friday, and residents can expect to enjoy a three-day weekend, combining Saturday and Sunday.

Later this year, the next holiday will fall on UAE’s national day, December 2 and 3.

For UAE residents and ex-pats, the public holidays are a great opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends, explore the country’s cultural heritage, and participate in various events and activities.