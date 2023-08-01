Watch: Athlete sets world record for longest LED slackline walk in Qatar

Doha: Renowned Red Bull athlete Jaan Roose, has set a new world record for the world’s longest LED slackline walk in Qatar recently.

Thirty-one-year-old Estonian native, Roose crossed the line amidst rough weather conditions 185 metres above the ground.

Jaan Roose, a three-time Slackline World Champion, covered a distance of 150 metres on a line just 2.5 cm wide as he walked between the crescent-shaped Katara Towers, located in Lusail Marina, housing the Raffles and Fairmont Doha hotels.

He took on the challenge, known as ‘Sparkline’, in partnership with Qatar Tourism.

“When I first saw the Iconic Towers, I knew this was a building that I had to walk,” said Roose in a video documenting the stunt, which was his highest urban walk to date.

“Anything worth achieving comes with its fair share of challenges, and I’m proud to complete this one. Per metre walked this line was my toughest ever. As an athlete, I’m always looking to push myself further and defy the odds.”

“The warm LED lights and their extra weight also changed how the line interacted with me and my body weight. It’s like skateboarding on a big heavy tree trunk rather than a light board,” he said.

The Estonian started slacklining at the age of eighteen. He has taken multiple challenges and was the first of its kind in the world in this sport. In 2021, he visited the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina to perform 100-meter acrobatics, while the following year he tackled a 500-meter slackline between two mountains in Kazakhstan.