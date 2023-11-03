UAE: 3 Indian expats win Rs 22 lakh each in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: Three United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriates won the grand prize of Dirham 100,000 (Rs 22,66,178) in the guaranteed Mahzooz draw.

The winners Abdul Gafoor, Pratik and Sathiya— had matched five out of the six winning numbers during the Mahzooz Saturday Millions’ 152nd weekly draws.

First winner

Abdul Gafoor, who arrived in Sharjah seven months ago to work as a taxi driver, has yet to receive a regular salary. Still, in his training phase, Gafoor’s financial situation was challenging.

However, that didn’t stop him from buying a Mahzooz Saturday Millions ticket every week, after learning from his roommates.

Gafoor was overwhelmed with joy to learn about his win. He plans to use his winnings to clear financial liabilities.

Second winner

A 40-year-old Pratik, who resides in Abu Dhabi, has been participating in the draw since last year.

He plans to spend the money on their children’s education, and then part of it will go to buying more Mahzooz tickets.

Third winner

Sathiya, who resides in Dubai, works for a private energy company. He has been participating in the draw since its inception. He plans to invest the money to secure his child’s education.

Mahzooz is celebrating a new set of Triple 100 Raffle winners! You could also win AED 100,000 next week simply by participating now for

AED 35. 📲

*T&Cs apply pic.twitter.com/EOijFTAZJS — Mahzooz (@MyMahzooz) November 1, 2023

The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on Saturday, November 4, at 9 pm (UAE time). Participants can register on the Mahzooz app and website and purchase a bottle of water for Dirhams 35 (Rs 793).