UAE: 32-year-old Indian win over Rs 22 lakh in Mahzooz draw

Mohammad, is an Indian office employee who has been living in the UAE for two years.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th February 2023 12:54 pm IST
32-year-old Indian win over Rs 22 lakh in Mahzooz draw
32-year-old Mohammad (Photo: Mahzooz draw)

A 32-year-old Indian national won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirhams (Rs 22,50,283) in the Mahzooz’s 114th Super Saturday draw.

The winner of the draw Mohammad Huzaifa Goodinabali— scooped up the prize after matching five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Mohammad is an Indian office employee who has been living in the UAE for two years.

Also Read
Dubai: Indian expat from Bangalore wins lottery in DDF draw for 2nd time

Mohammed finally realized his aspirations of getting married this year and furnishing his house with the appliances he dreamed of owning. He wants to treat himself to a new smartphone to celebrate.

Other winners

The 114th weekly draw also saw two participants winning 100,000 Dirham (Rs 22,50,283). They were Allan Casinto Aquino and Norwin Promentilla Macatangay from the Philippines

The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on Saturday, February 11 at 9 pm (UAE time). Participants can register on the Mahzooz app and website and purchase a bottle of water for Dirhams 35 (Rs 787).

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th February 2023 12:54 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button