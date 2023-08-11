UAE: 32-yr-old Indian engineer on a world tour to spread Gandhi’s message reaches RAK

A 32-year-old Indian engineer, who has been touring the world on foot or bicycle to spread Mahatma Gandhi’s message of peace and non-violence, arrived in United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently after covering 48 countries.

Nitin Shrirang Sonawane, who hails from the small village of Rashin in Ahmednagar district in the Indian state of Maharashtra, has cycled 25,000 km and walked 15,400 km.

Sonawane started the UAE leg from Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday, August 9. He plans to cover Ajman, Sharjah and Dubai to reach the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and celebrate Indian Independence Day on August 15.

Photo: Khaleej Times

Sonawane began his journey on Friday, November 18, 2016, from Sevagram Ashram in Wardha in Maharashtra, which has taken him through 48 countries including Thailand, Vietnam, China, Japan, the US, Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, South Africa, Rwanda, Uganda, Sudan, Egypt, England, Ireland, Germany, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He also celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi during his trip.

Also Read When does the new school term start in Dubai? Know date here

The main objective of his journey is to spread awareness about the ideals and teachings of Gandhiji. Sonawane wanted people, especially the younger generation, to understand the ideals of peace and non-violence and in turn, influence others.

In the UAE, he would draw attention to Gandhi’s principles and his close relationship with Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, also known as “Frontier Gandhi” and “Badshah Khan”.

“My theme in the UAE is ’World peace and friendship movement. I wish to recognise and promote the teachings and works of both leaders. When I say non-violence, it’s not just about physical violence. It’s also about taking more from nature. It’s about violence committed against nature,” he told Khaleej Times.

Here are glimpses of Nitin Sonawane’s world tour

28-year-old Nitin Sonawane is walking around the world and spreading the message of Mahatma Gandhi's principle of peace, since 2016. India Today's @loveenatandon spoke to him in London to know about his mission.#ReporterDiary

More Videos: https://t.co/FAHzdk9TO8 pic.twitter.com/urgTfHUtyJ — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) October 28, 2019

Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Anniversary accepts Nitin Sonawane's Peace banner at the end of the Third year of his walk for Peace. pic.twitter.com/4K2AnYVocF — Jai Jagat UK (@JaiJagatUK) October 3, 2019

LBSCIC organized lecture by Nitin Sonawane on “The Message of Peace and Non-Violence by Mahatma Gandhi”.As part of his journey to spread said message among all throughout the World. The Director welcomed the guests and H.E. Ambassador Manish Prabhat,who was presiding over event. pic.twitter.com/kUnS0Uaae4 — ICCR in Uzbekistan (@iccr_tashkent) May 21, 2021