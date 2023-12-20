UAE: 56-year-old Bangladeshi driver wins Rs 2 crore in Big Ticket draw

He intends to buy a new house in Bangladesh for his children.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th December 2023 10:26 pm IST
UAE: 56-year-old Bangladeshi driver wins Rs 2 crore in Big Ticket draw
56-year-old Mohammed Didarul Alam Ahmed Meah (Photo: Big Ticket)

Abu Dhabi: A 56-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Bangladeshi expatriate won a staggering one million dirham (Rs 2,26,53,475) in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The winner, Mohammed Didarul Alam Ahmed Meah, bagged the prize after buying ticket number 109525 for the raffle draw number 259.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia launches world’s first gaming & esports district

Mohammed, who works as a personal driver in Ras Al Khaimah, has been purchasing tickets from the past one year with 18 of his friends.

MS Education Academy

“We bought 4 tickets with the special offer ‘buy 2, get 2 free’ offer. I selected 2 tickets, and my friends selected the other two. I chose the winning ticket. I am happy about our winning,” Mohammed tolld organisers.

With his cash portion, he intends to buy a new house in Bangladesh for his children.

Those who purchase raffle tickets during December automatically enter a weekly electronic draw, which will see four participants walk away with 100,000 dirham (Rs 22,65,584) every week.

Throughout this month, anyone who purchase tickets for the upcoming live draw will have the chance to walk away with a guaranteed 20 million dirham on December 31.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th December 2023 10:26 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button