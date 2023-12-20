UAE: 56-year-old Bangladeshi driver wins Rs 2 crore in Big Ticket draw

Abu Dhabi: A 56-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Bangladeshi expatriate won a staggering one million dirham (Rs 2,26,53,475) in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The winner, Mohammed Didarul Alam Ahmed Meah, bagged the prize after buying ticket number 109525 for the raffle draw number 259.

Mohammed, who works as a personal driver in Ras Al Khaimah, has been purchasing tickets from the past one year with 18 of his friends.

“We bought 4 tickets with the special offer ‘buy 2, get 2 free’ offer. I selected 2 tickets, and my friends selected the other two. I chose the winning ticket. I am happy about our winning,” Mohammed tolld organisers.

With his cash portion, he intends to buy a new house in Bangladesh for his children.

Those who purchase raffle tickets during December automatically enter a weekly electronic draw, which will see four participants walk away with 100,000 dirham (Rs 22,65,584) every week.

Throughout this month, anyone who purchase tickets for the upcoming live draw will have the chance to walk away with a guaranteed 20 million dirham on December 31.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.