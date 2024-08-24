UAE: Abu Dhabi to host Arabian Saluki beauty contest

Abu Dhabi is set to host the 2024 Abu Dhabi international hunting and equestrian exhibition (ADIHEX) from August 31 to September 8 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). A major highlight will be the Arabian Salju beauty contest celebrating the heritage of prized hunting dogs.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the contest aims to foster a connection between youngsters and their rich heritage.

Saluki of Arabian pedigree is a breed of dog that has been valued for its existence since being bred over 7000 years ago.

The beauty contest

The Arabian Saluki beauty contest is much more than just a contest. It focuses on the act and reaction of the breed in the form of personality, skills, reflexes and even sensory responses.

In contrast with common dog shows where each breed has to be judged based on its conformation and style, this contest evaluates the Saluki’s inherent behaviour and looks, the ability to hunt, and psychological predispositions.

Judging criteria include the dog’s gait, head and expression, eyes, muzzle, ears, body and coat, colour, and overall makeup.

This year’s competition will feature four categories: ‘Smooth (Hoss) Males,’ ‘Feathery (Aryash) Males,’ ‘Smooth (Hoss) Females,’ and ‘Feathery (Aryash) Females.’

As per the rules, participants must ensure their dogs are healthy, microchipped, and vaccinated.