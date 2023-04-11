UAE announces corporate tax registration exemptions

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that certain businesses are exempt from registering for corporate tax that will be introduced in June this year, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The Ministry of Finance has issued Ministerial Decision No. 43 of 2023 on the exception from tax registration on Monday, April 9.

Here are the UAE corporate tax registration exemptions.

Those exempt include government entities, government-controlled entities, extractive companies, and non-extractive natural resource companies that meet the necessary requirements under the corporate tax law.

In addition, non-residents who earn income from UAE sources only and do not have a permanent establishment in the UAE are exempt from registering for corporate tax.

Other exemptions are available for organizations such as pension or investment funds and public benefit organizations.

The decision is in line with international best practices, as people are exempted from corporate tax such as the federal government, government departments and agencies in the UAE, public institutions and other categories.

As long as these entities continue to meet the exemption conditions specified in the relevant articles of the Decree-Law, there is no need to register with the Federal Tax Authority.