UAE announces paid public holiday for pvt sector on Prophet’s birthday

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities on Monday announced a paid public holiday for private sector workers for the Prophet Muhammed’s birthday also called Mawlid al-Nabī.

Taking to an X, The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that Sunday, September 15 will be a paid public holiday for private sector employees to mark Mawlid al-Nabī which falls on the 12th day of Rabi’ al-Awwal 1446H of the Islamic calendar.

“On this auspicious occasion, we extend our heartfelt greetings to the UAE leadership, citizens and residents,” the ministry said on X.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Sunday, 15 September, 2024 (12 Rabi al-Awwal 1446H) is a paid public holiday for private sector employees to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him).



On this auspicious occasion, we… pic.twitter.com/ozy7Sn0Qjv — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) September 9, 2024

The holiday was also announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) on Saturday, September 7.

Also Read Saudi Arabia builds first stone park in Makkah

As the majority of private companies follow a Monday-to-Friday week in the Emirates, the public holiday is unlikely to be a day off from work for most. Those who work on Sunday as part of their contracted hours, however, will be in line for a break.

Employees in the UAE can look forward to the final public holiday of the year in celebration of National Day, with the break falling on Monday, December 2, and Tuesday, December 3, as reported by The National.