Saudi Arabia builds first stone park in Makkah

In a significant development, the Makkah Municipality has unveiled the first stone park covering approximately 1,000 square meters in Makkah.

The municipality aims to utilize recycled materials and benefit from leftover stones generated by some projects in Makkah, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Features of the Stone Park

The newly established stone park is designed to offer a serene environment for both residents and visitors, providing a tranquil space amidst the urban landscape.

The innovative idea will improve the landscapes of parks and public facilities and provide unique places that combine natural beauty and local heritage through the use of local resources and sustainable technologies.

The stone park will be built from environmentally friendly materials; new facilities such as seating areas, educational paths around the stones, and children’s play areas will be added.

The rocks and stones used in the Stone Park are durable, easy to clean, and low-maintenance, minimizing the need for regular upkeep. The materials are designed to withstand climate challenges, including temperature fluctuations and rainfall. Additionally, the park’s design allows for easy modifications and adaptability.