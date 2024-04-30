UAE announces petrol price hike for May, diesel sees a decrease

This decision by the UAE government comes as global oil prices continue to fluctuate, with factors such as supply and demand, geopolitical tensions, and economic conditions all playing a role.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced a rise in petrol prices for May 2024, Arab Business reported.

Starting from May 1, 2024, the price of Super 98 petrol will rise from the current Dh 3.15 per litre to Dh 3.34 per litre. Additionally, the cost of Special 95 petrol will be set at Dh 3.22 per litre.

The price of diesel, on the other hand, has seen a decrease. Diesel will now be priced at Dh 3.12 per liter, down from the previous rate. 

The price adjustments are part of the country’s efforts to align domestic fuel prices with international market rates.

