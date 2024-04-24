UAE approves Rs 4538-crore fund to repair houses damaged in rain

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, April 24, approved an amount of 2 billion dirhams (Rs 45,38,25,86,500) to address the damage caused to homes of Emiratis after the heaviest recorded rainfall ever to hit the country.
Taking to X, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, wrote, “In the Council of Ministers today, we approved an amount of 2 billion dirhams to address the damage to citizens’ homes.”
“A ministerial committee was assigned to follow up on this file, inventory the damage to homes, and disburse compensation in co-operation with the rest of the federal and local authorities.”
Sheikh Mohammed said the situation was “unprecedented in its severity” and lessons would be learned from every experience.
He said emergency services have received over 200,000 calls related to heavy flooding.
On Tuesday, April 16, UAE experienced its highest rainfall in 75 years, causing extensive damage to homes, flooding, and widespread travel disruption.
At least three people were killed in the heavy rainfall that severely impacted the country.