UAE arrests Indian wanted in Rs 1,000 crore investment scam

The case involves over 500 complaints registered in Uttar Pradesh over alleged fraud in real estate and investment schemes.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 28th February 2026 11:58 am IST
Falcon Group COO Vikas Kumar Sakhare arrested by Telangana CID in Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.
Representational image

New Delhi: Rashid Naseem, a fugitive economic offender wanted in an alleged investment fraud case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested in the UAE, officials said on Friday.

A Special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Lucknow had declared Naseem, the promoter of real estate firm Shine City Group, an outlaw under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA) in April last year.

The probe relates to a money laundering case initiated after the Enforcement Directorate took cognisance of 554 cases registered by Uttar Pradesh Police against Naseem and the Lucknow-based Shine City group of companies.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

They alleged that funds worth Rs 800-1,000 crore were collected through fraudulent real estate schemes and multi-level marketing with the promise of high returns.

Officials said the UAE authorities have arrested Naseem in Dubai.

In January 2026, Enforcement Directorate officials had submitted a dossier against him to the UAE officials, they told PTI.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The dossier contained the PMLA and FEOA proceedings undertaken against him in India, they added.

In a statement issued earlier, the agency had said that Naseem “deliberately” dodged investigation and failed to appear despite the issuance of a summons. He ultimately fled India through Nepal and has been residing in Dubai.

In December 2025, the Lucknow court had also ordered the confiscation of Naseem’s assets worth Rs 127.98 crore as part of the FEOA proceedings against him.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 28th February 2026 11:58 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button