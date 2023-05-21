UAE astronaut Al Neyadi shares image of Saudi Arabia from space

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, shared a image of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) ahead of expected arrival of two Saudi nationals on the International Space Station (ISS).

Rayyanah Barnawi, who is set to become the first Saudi woman in space, and a male astronaut, Ali AlQarni, are set to launch on May 22, at 1.27 am GMT, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Also Read UAE astronaut shares image of Qatar, Bahrain from 400 km away

فيديو | تدريب رائدة الفضاء ريانة برناوي على الاستجابة لحالات الطوارئ#نحو_الفضاء#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/IZKqlYI4Zh — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) May 21, 2023

This means that there will be three Arabs in space together at the same time.

“Following in Prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud’s pioneering footsteps, two Saudi astronauts will launch on their first mission to the ISS and three Arab astronauts will be in space together,” Al Neyadi tweeted on Sunday, along with the image of the Kingdom.

“As we wish them a great launch, here’s a recent view of Saudi Arabia I took,” he added.

Following in Prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud's pioneering footsteps, 2 Saudi astronauts will launch on their 1st mission to the ISS and for 1st time ever, 3 Arab astronauts will be in space together. As we wish them a great launch, here's a recent view of Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 I took. pic.twitter.com/T33R59iA10 — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) May 21, 2023

Sultan Al Neyadi made history on March 2 by becoming the first Arab to join a long-term space mission that will last six months as part of SpaceX’s crew.