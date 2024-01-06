UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi appointed as Minister of State for Youth

In a groundbreaking move, United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who recently created history by spending six months at the International Space Station (ISS), has been appointed as Minister of State for Youth.

The appointment was made by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Saturday, January 6, during a cabinet reshuffle.

Taking to X, Sheikh Mohammed wrote, “We announce the appointment of Sultan Al Neyadi as Minister of State for Youth in the UAE.”

“Sultan is an astronaut, holds a doctorate, served his country in the military and in the space sector, served humanity in the scientific field and is the first Arab to walk in space and spend six months in space for UAE’s mission.”

“He is one of the closest to issues related to the youth and the most keen to serve and advance them,” he said.

Al Neyadi will continue to perform his scientific and space duties in addition to his new responsibilities.

“We have told him that we want our youth to have their feet rooted in their land, their history, and their culture, and their necks in the sky. With them, we can compete with nations and be proud of them. We are with you in this mission,” he added.

نعلن عن تعيين سلطان النيادي وزير دولة للشباب في دولة الإمارات .

سلطان رائد فضاء .. وحاصل على الدكتوراة .. وخدم بلاده في السلك العسكري وفي قطاع الفضاء.. وخدم البشرية في المجال العلمي .. وأول عربي يمشي في الفضاء وأول عربي يقضي أطول مهمة فضائية عربية لمدة ٦ أشهر .. وهو من أقرب… pic.twitter.com/PcqfDaP968 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 6, 2024

Four more appointments

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will serve as Deputy Prime Minister for Financial and Economic Affairs.

نعلن تعيين مكتوم بن محمد بن راشد نائباً لرئيس الوزراء للشئون المالية والاقتصادية ومسؤولاً عن هذا القطاع في الحكومة الاتحادية .. قاد مكتوم وزارة المالية باقتدار بالإضافة لمجموعة من الملفات الاقتصادية والتجارية على المستوى المحلي والاتحادي.. ورسخ التوازن في سياساتنا المالية… pic.twitter.com/SXHMopgu6K — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 6, 2024

Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei has been appointed as Minister of State for Defence Affairs.

كما نعلن اليوم أيضاً عن تعيين محمد بن مبارك فاضل المزروعي وزير دولة لشئون الدفاع وعضواً في مجلس الوزراء .. عمل محمد بن مبارك سابقاً وكيلاً لديوان ولي عهد أبوظبي ومستشاراً في ديوان الرئاسة .. مع شكرنا وتقديرنا للأخ محمد البواردي الذي كرس حياته في خدمة بلاده عبر سيرة متفانية ومخلصة… pic.twitter.com/6w62WjMlaT — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 6, 2024

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE’s Minister of Climate Change and Environment, will transition to the role of Head of the Office of International Affairs at the end of her term.

ونعلن عن تعيين الأخت مريم حارب المهيري رئيساً لمكتب الشئون الدولية في ديوان الرئاسة وذلك مع نهاية فترتها في وزارة البيئة .. مريم حارب قدمت الكثير لدولة الإمارات في ملف البيئة والأمن الغذائي داخلياً وخارجياً .. وأشاد بها كل من تعامل معها في الداخل والخارج .. وقادت ملف الإمارات في… pic.twitter.com/5Cp2PoNA5i — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 6, 2024

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi will become the Minister of Environment and join the Council of Ministers.

ونعلن عن تعيين الدكتورة آمنة بنت عبدالله الضحاك الشامسي وزيرة للبيئة وعضواً في مجلس الوزراء .. آمنة من الكوادر الاتحادية المميزة ونتابعها منذ عدة سنوات حيث قادت مجموعة من المشاريع الاستراتيجية في الحكومة الاتحادية .. لديها مهمة كبيرة في ملف البيئة وتطوير قطاع الزراعة.. وترسيخ… pic.twitter.com/SdlbPk6EaA — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 6, 2024

In another post on X, Sheikh Mohammed said that “2024 will be a good year… the most beautiful and greatest in the history of the Emirates, Gold willing”.