UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will become first Arab to walk in space

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE’s) Sultan Al Neyadi will once again etch his name into the history books by becoming the first Arab astronaut to undertake a spacewalk on April 28.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Thursday wrote, “Inspired by Zayed’s ambitions, today our ambassador to space @Astro_Alneyadi is preparing for the first spacewalk by an Arab astronaut on 28 April. This will make the UAE the 10th country to undertake Extravehicular Activity (EVA) on the @Space_Station.”

He also shared images of Al Neyadi inspecting what looks like an electric spacesuit used in spacewalks as well as images of astronauts spacewalking outside the International Space Station (ISS).

“Being chosen as the first Arab astronaut to undertake a spacewalk alongside NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen is a great honour and responsibility,” Al Neyadi tweeted.

“I am eagerly awaiting this historic moment, for which I have trained extensively at the Johnson Space Center. I am looking forward to…,” he added.

Al Neyadi’s mission comes within the missions of Mission 69 on board the station, in a new achievement that will make the UAE the tenth in the world in spacewalk missions outside the ISS.

Emirates News Agency (WAM) quoted the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center as saying that the astronauts who are chosen to carry out the spacewalk mission are subject to a rigorous selection process based on their skills, experience, and ability to adapt to the difficult space environment.

Astronauts are also tested for exceptional competence in various fields, such as engineering, robotics, and life support systems, in addition to physical fitness and mental flexibility.

Spacewalks, also known as extravehicular activity (EVA), are essential to maintaining and developing the capabilities of the International Space Station (ISS).

The mission allows astronauts to perform various tasks. Such as maintaining and repairing the International Space Station’s basic systems, installing new technological devices, and assembling and rebuilding station modules.

Spacewalks indicate the importance of international cooperation aboard the International Space Station, where astronauts from different countries cooperate and exchange knowledge and different resources.

The spacewalk, which is the fifth this year outside the ISS, is of great importance, as the UAE astronaut, along with NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen, will perform a number of basic tasks.

It is expected that they will be outside the vehicle for approximately 6.5 hours, which provides the two astronauts with a unique opportunity to learn more about the space environment, while working on the maintenance and modernization of the ISS.

Al-Neyadi and the team will also complete a series of preparatory tasks for the installation of solar panels, as these panels will be installed during a subsequent mission in June.

Al-Neyadi spent more than a month aboard the International Space Station (ISS), after launching from Cape Canaveral in Florida with the Crew-6 crew on March 2, and the spacecraft docked with the International Space Station after a 25-hour flight.

Since the official start of their mission, the crew of Mission 69 has been working on a busy schedule of scientific research on humans, to be carried out aboard the International Space Station (ISS).