UAE bans import on fresh meat from Pakistan

A restriction was imposed when fungus was discovered on meat sent from Karachi to the UAE by a firm.

Karachi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has imposed a ban on fresh meat imports from Pakistan via sea route after fungus was found on meat, according to ARY News.

A restriction was imposed when fungus was discovered on meat sent from Karachi to the UAE by a firm. The restriction will be in effect until October 10.

It should be worth mentioning that Pakistan sends fresh meat to the UAE on a monthly basis for a value of USD 12 million, reported ARY News.

The majority of Pakistan’s meat exports go to Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Notably, it was following an 8-year restriction, Pakistan was finally able to export chickens and poultry products in 2017.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

