The businessman was depressed after he suffered losses in his business in the UAE.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 5th December 2022 12:32 pm IST
UAE-based NRI bizman jumps to death from 10th floor of Mumbai flat
Representative Image

Mumbai: A 58-year-old NRI businessman committed suicide by jumping off the 10th-floor balcony of his residence at Colaba in south Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

The businessman was prima facie depressed due to losses he suffered in business, an official said.

According to the police, the businessman had come to Mumbai to celebrate his mother’s birthday, he said.

He was found lying on the ground floor of the luxury apartment which is managed by a luxury hotel in Colaba, the official said.

Police suspect the businessman jumped off the 10th-floor balcony on Saturday afternoon.

The businessman was depressed after he suffered losses in his business in the UAE.

His family members have not complained of any foul play, the official said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death, he added.

