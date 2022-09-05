UAE: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi lottery organisers issue fraud warning

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 5th September 2022 8:37 pm IST
Abu Dhabi: The organizers of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw have issued an alert warning the public of a fake social media account claiming to be the “second account”. In an Instagram Story, the official Big Ticket account (@bigticketauh) shared a screenshot of the fake page which bears the handle “@bigtiicketauh”.

The Big Ticket Abu Dhabi organizers have repeatedly warned of scammers who pretend to be an established entity in the country.

Earlier, the organizers said in a statement that fake websites and social media pages are targeting customers and the general public by asking for their personal information to claim their prize.

Dear customers, we have recently been made aware of numerous fake websites, social pages and fraudulent calls misrepresenting Big Ticket Official targeting Big Ticket customers and the general public.

Please DO NOT provide any personal information to anyone who represents themselves as parties from Big Ticket or Abu Dhabi Duty Free claiming that you have won a prize unless you have taken the following actions to verify the message you received:

1. You purchased a Big Ticket raffle ticket from one of our official locations or on our official website: www.bigticket.ae
2. If you’re a lucky winner, your name and your raffle ticket number are shown on our official website’s winner list under news and and updates tab.

Your security and trust are very important to us. Please remain vigilant on your approach to these fraudsters. We are taking appropriate action against these scammers.

