UAE: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi lottery organisers issue fraud warning

Abu Dhabi: The organizers of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw have issued an alert warning the public of a fake social media account claiming to be the “second account”. In an Instagram Story, the official Big Ticket account (@bigticketauh) shared a screenshot of the fake page which bears the handle “@bigtiicketauh”.

The Big Ticket Abu Dhabi organizers have repeatedly warned of scammers who pretend to be an established entity in the country.

Also Read Emirates warns of scam competition offering free flight tickets

Earlier, the organizers said in a statement that fake websites and social media pages are targeting customers and the general public by asking for their personal information to claim their prize.