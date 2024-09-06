UAE Big ticket winners to donate Dh 15 million for Bangladesh flood relief

A group of 36 individual ticket winners in the UAE have decided to donate their Dirham 15 million prize to aid the victims of the devastating floods in Bangladesh.

The group from Chittagong, Bangladesh, has collectively won Dh 15 million in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle. They expressed their desire to give back to those in need stating “It’s our turn to help”.

The money will be distributed to reputable NGOs to supply food, clothing, and shelter, as well as medications to the affected people in Bangladesh.

The country has been grappling with the worst floods in decades with 4.5 million affected by the floods in eastern Bangladesh. The ministry of disaster management and relief has highlighted the urgent need for humanitarian aid to address the dire situation.

Big Ticket winners

The group tried their luck for five years, and finally, on Tuesday, September 4 won the jackpot. The latter alone received Dh 3,50,000 and donated Dh 25. Other group members gave varied sums, ranging from Dh 25 to Dh 70, with their part of the reward.

“The first thing we all agreed upon was sending money to Bangladesh. The floods have destroyed homes and lives. We have been so lucky with this win, and now it’s our turn to help rebuild,” said Miah, the primary winner.

Miah who is a painter by profession said that he received a call at 3 pm about the lucky draw. “When they told me I had won, I was in disbelief. I was doubtful at first, but then I recognised the host’s voice. It felt surreal,” Miah added.

When asked what he would do with the rest of the money, Miah said, “I want to start a paint-selling shop and I will have my painting studio in the UAE.” He further said that other group members are preparing to invest their winnings into building brighter futures for themselves and their families.