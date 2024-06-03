UAE captures stunning image of ‘Ghost’ Nebula 550 light-yrs away

In a remarkably splendid shot taken from the Abu Dhabi desert in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), astronomers have revealed an enchanting picture of the ‘Ghost’ Nebula. The Nebula, officially known as NGC 281, is located an astounding 550 light-years away from Earth.

The image which captured the beauty of the cosmic features and the structure of the gases and dust that comprise the Nebula was recently shared on social media by the International Astronomical Centre on X (formerly Twitter). The Nebula’s ghostly appearance is due to its distinctive shape, which resembles a human skull when viewed from certain angles.

“The Ghost of Cassiopeia,” is also known as a star-forming region situated in the northern constellation of Cassiopeia. It is believed to be a site of active star formation, with young, hot stars illuminating the surrounding gas and dust.

The Hubble Space Telescope observations suggest that it is a star-forming region, the radiation from the new young hot stars ionizing the surrounding nebulous matter.