Etihad Airways to recruit 1,000 more cabin crew by end of 2024

If you are looking for a job in the aviation sector in the Middle East, then there’s an opportunity for you.

This World Cabin Crew Day, Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways announced on Friday, May 31, that it is embarking on a global recruitment campaign seeking remarkable people to join its cabin crew team.

Supporting Etihad’s ambitious growth plans, the airline has already recruited more than 1,000 cabin crew this year and is preparing to welcome around 1,000 more by the end of 2024.

The airline is looking for passionate individuals to deliver its world-renowned hospitality, while enjoying the perks of travel and adventure that a career in aviation offers.

Also Read Emirates female cabin crew can now choose their shoes from 15 styles

Etihad’s 112 nationality cabin crew, based in Abu Dhabi, enjoy competitive salaries, modern accommodations, medical insurance, allowances, and discounts on dining, shopping, and leisure activities.

Cabin crew also enjoy fantastic travel benefits and have access to a wide range of destinations.

Interested candidates are invited to attend an Open Day, or register their interest and apply online on its website.

Etihad will conduct Open Days and Invitation Days from June to the end of 2024 in the following cities:

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Athens

Antalya

Malaga

Manchester

Copenhagen

Vienna

Singapore

Nice

Dublin

Amsterdam

Brussels

Dusseldorf

Milan

Johannesburg

Cape Town

Colombo

Jaipur

Also Read UAE visit visa: Indian travellers advised to book return ticket with same airline

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an assessment, either in person or virtually.

Etihad offers a unique opportunity for candidates located anywhere in the world to take part in a virtual recruitment process, helping the airline to reach the best talent wherever they are located.

Candidates can choose their interview date and time to suit their time zone and their schedule.

Prior experience is not essential as successful candidates will benefit from extensive training at Etihad Aviation Training’s Zayed Campus located adjacent to the airline’s headquarters.