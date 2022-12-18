UAE celebrates Qatar National Day; Burj Khalifa lights up its flag

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced its participation on Sunday, in the celebrations of the National Day of the State of Qatar, which falls on December 18 of each year.

Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said, on his Twitter account, “We congratulate the State of Qatar, its Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, and its brotherly people on the National Day.”

“We ask God Almighty to perpetuate their joys… and every year, Qatar is in glory, elevation and prosperity,” he added.

The UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also congratulated “the Emir of Qatar and the brotherly Qatari people on their glorious National Day, which coincides with the World Cup final.”

Bin Rashid said in a tweet, “We congratulate His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the brotherly Qatari people on their glorious National Day, which coincides with the World Cup final. The world is well and wonderfully organized.”

On Saturday, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that the UAE’s participation in the celebrations of the National Day of the State of Qatar is “an embodiment of the brotherly relations between the two countries under the umbrella of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.”

Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up in the colours of the Qatari flag to celebrate the country’s National Day.

On December 18 of each year, the State of Qatar witnesses wide celebrations of the National Day, in order to commemorate the memory of its founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, who succeeded his father on this day in 1878, when he established the foundations of the modern State of Qatar, and the country became a cohesive unit under his leadership.

Qatar National Day this year comes under the slogan “Our unity is the source of our strength”, and it is inspired by a speech by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the opening of the 50th session of the Shura Council.

Qatar will witness many celebrations, including the celebrations for the World Cup finals this year, in addition to many events, as fireworks will be launched in all governorates, and various cultural shows that will enhance the Qatari heritage.