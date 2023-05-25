UAE consulate in Hyderabad to be inaugrated on June 14

Hyderabad: In a major relief to visa applicants, United Arab Emirates (UAE) is going to inaugurate a consulate office in Hyderabad.

Though the consulate office located in Banjara Hills began its operation six months ago, it began offering consular services in only in April and is now set to be inaugurated on June 14.

Consul General of UAE in Hyderabad Aaref Alnuaim said that this step was taken owing to a huge demand for visas from Hyderabad, adding that several UAE citizens travel to Hyderabad for medical and educational reasons.

The consulate is originally set up to process 200 applications per day, but there are plans to increase this to 500 applications per day over the next few months.

“The number of visas processed will eventually be increased to 700–800 visas per day,” Aaref Alnuaim was quoted as saying by Times of India.

The new consulate will not just be a huge relief to visa applicants from Telangana but also to other southern and central Indian states such as— Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

The consular office in Hyderabad would be the UAE’s fourth in India. It currently has an embassy in Delhi, a consulate in Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram.

