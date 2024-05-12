UAE delivers ambulance, X-ray machine to Gaza Strip

This donation is part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to improve the quality of medical services provided to Palestinian families.

The UAE sent an X-ray machine to Al Marwani Field Hospital in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: WAM)

Abu Dhabi: ”Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” has delivered an X-ray machine and a fully-equipped ambulance to the Al Marwani Field Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

This donation is part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to improve the quality of medical services provided to Palestinian families.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health expressed its gratitude to the UAE for its continuous support, which includes the provision of medical equipment, supplies, and medicines.

This support is essential for keeping hospitals in the Gaza Strip operational, especially in light of the recent closures of several facilities due to the difficult conditions in Rafah city and other governorates in the Gaza Strip.

The UAE’s commitment to supporting the health sector in the Gaza Strip is unwavering, especially during these critical times faced by hospitals and healthcare institutions. The UAE continues to provide medical services to the injured and wounded at the Emirati field hospital in Rafah city, where medical teams are operating normally.

