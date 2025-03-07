UAE dismisses Sudan’s claims of ‘complicity in genocide’ at ICJ

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has condemned the case brought against it by Sudan at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), dismissing it as “a cynical publicity stunt” and vowing to seek its “immediate dismissal.”

On Thursday, March 6, Sudan filed a case against the UAE, accusing it of being “complicit in the genocide of the Masalit” in West Darfur through its “direction of and provision of extensive financial, political, and military support for the rebel RSF militia since 2023.”

Sudan alleged that the UAE had enabled “genocide, murder, theft of property, rape, forcible displacement, trespassing, vandalism of public property, and violations of human rights” by backing the RSF and allied militias.

It urged the ICJ to impose emergency measures to prevent further acts of genocide.

Reacting to the accusations on X, UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash wrote, “Sudan’s priority should be to cease fire in this absurd and destructive war and address the massive humanitarian catastrophe.” He added that instead, the Sudanese army was engaging in “feeble media manoeuvres to justify their rejection of peace and the political path.”

الأولوية في السودان الشقيق يجب أن تكون وقف إطلاق النار في هذه الحرب العبثية المدمرة والتصدي للكارثة الإنسانية الهائلة، ولكن الجيش وشركاءه من الإخوان المسلمين من بقايا النظام السابق، يواصلون مناوراتهم الإعلامية الهزيلة لتبرير رفضهم للسلام وللمسار السياسي، بينما يوفرون الحماية… — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) March 6, 2025

The Sudanese army and RSF have been at war since April 2023, causing over 20,000 deaths and displacing 14 million, though some estimates put the death toll at 130,000. International bodies warn of a worsening humanitarian crisis as famine looms, with the conflict now affecting 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.