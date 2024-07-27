UAE distributes urgent in Khan Younis under Op Chivalrous Knight 3

The UAE, through its humanitarian arm Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, distributed urgent aid, date parcels, and gallons of drinking water to displaced Palestinian families in shelter camps in Khan Younis.

This effort brings in light the difficult conditions the city is witnessing and the destruction of infrastructure, which has led to a severe shortage of drinking water.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 aims to provide urgent relief and alleviate the suffering of displaced families who were forced to leave their homes due to ongoing operations.

Dates and hundreds of gallons of water were distributed in an organised manner to ensure they reached the largest number of families.

This move was widely praised by the beneficiaries, who expressed their deep thanks and gratitude to the UAE for this humanitarian support.

The Chivalrous Knight 3 operation distributed 80 tonnes of humanitarian and urgent aid to relieve Palestinian families suffering from a shortage of basic materials and water due to the dire circumstances they are witnessing, Emirates News Agency reported.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 seeks to alleviate the water crisis in areas where residents and displaced persons are present. It has implemented a water distribution campaign that has benefited more than 70,000 people.

The operation is currently working with the Khan Younis Municipality to repair water lines and tanks to ensure a permanent and sufficient supply, thereby avoiding humanitarian disasters and diseases.

With inputs from ANI