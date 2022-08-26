UAE: Doctors warn of children getting infections as schools reopen

As schools are ready to open again, the UAE’s doctors have shown concerns over the spread of infection and diseases in children. According to experts, children who are returning to school are vulnerable to contracting a variety of dangerous illnesses and infections like lice, stomach bugs, and tonsillitis.

Speaking to Al Arabiya English, pediatrician, Dr Dinesh Naik at al-Sharq hospital in Fujairah stated that school reopening will bring increased cases of fevers, coughs, and colds.

“As children come in contact with each other, everyone’s germs are shared. These ‘germs’ are mostly viruses and can linger on classroom desks, tables, or doorknobs exposing fellow students to it,” he added.

Naik and Children’s consultant at Health Bay Dubai polyclinic, Dr Sadeem Bashiti told that the most general classroom illnesses also include gastroenteritis, a stomach infection, eye inflammation and hand, foot, and mouth disease, a virus causing ulcers in the month and rashes on the palms and feet.

To prevent the spread of sickness when kids return to school, Sadeem encouraged parents to have their kids vaccinated against flu and the recently discovered COVID-19, as well as teaching them about hand washing and hygiene.

COVID-19 measures for children

In preparation for the 2022–2023 academic year, when over one million students and 65,000 members of the teaching staff will return to their institutions, the UAE revised its COVID-19 safety measures on Tuesday.

According to the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), students 12 years of age and older, instructors, and other members of the school personnel must show proof of a negative PCR test performed within 96 hours on the first day of class.

Social segregation has been banned inside schools and on buses, and all children, including those who are prohibited from vaccination due to medical reasons, will be permitted to attend class.

The NCEMA stated that temperature checks for students and staff had also been discontinued and that anyone who registered a high temperature was required to take a sick day and submit a negative PCR test after recovering. However, facemasks are still required in closed spaces.