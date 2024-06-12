UAE driving license: ‘One-day test’ launched in Fujairah

To make getting a driver’s license easier and faster, Fujariah police in collaboration with the traffic and licensing services center, has announced a initiative called the ‘One-Day Test’.

The initiative is in line with the strategic goals of the Ministry of Interior and the UAE National Agenda to improve the quality of life of the community.

Also Read One-day test for driving licence launched in Ras Al Khaimah

It specifically tailored for national service recruits. High school students and recruits are eligible for service in Fujairah.

This is part of police efforts to increase customer satisfaction and happiness.

The service consists of two levels: electronic and in-person.

The first step is done electronically, without personal presence. This includes opening a file to issue a new driver’s license and attending theory classes.

After passing the theory test online, the applicant moves to the second stage, which includes practical training. After that, the final day of preliminary and civil exams will be held on the same day.

In 2023, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah launched similar initiatives, benefiting 194 trainees in two weeks through the one-day test’ Initiative.