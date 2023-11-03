UAE embassy in Netherlands urges citizens to stay cautious of Storm Ciaran

Storm Ciaran caused severe damage in northwest Europe, resulting in at least seven deaths and dozens of injuries.

Published: 3rd November 2023 5:51 pm IST
Photo: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) embassy in The Hague has issued advisory warning citizens in Netherland to be cautious of the Storm Ciaran.

Taking to X, on Thursday, November 2, the embassy urged citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the Netherland authorities.

In case of emergency, UAE citizens can contact the embassy on the number 0097180024 or 0097180044444.

Storm Ciaran caused severe damage in northwest Europe, resulting in at least seven deaths and dozens of injuries, causing homes to be damaged, schools to close, and airlines and train companies to halt services, Reuters reported.

France experienced over a million households without electricity following a storm, with parts in the north on red alert for strong winds.

Dutch airline KLM has canceled numerous flights to and from Amsterdam Schiphol due to an upcoming storm with gusts of up to 110kph.

